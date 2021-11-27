NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

