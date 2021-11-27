NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,290 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

