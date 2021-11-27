NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 812 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $212.78 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

