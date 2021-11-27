NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.98% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $212.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $167.70 and a 52-week high of $219.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.