NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

