NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

