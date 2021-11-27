NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.57 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

