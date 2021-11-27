NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

