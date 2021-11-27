NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $6.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,534,000 after acquiring an additional 250,037 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,759,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

