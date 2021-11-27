NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $188.87 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.45 and a 12-month high of $197.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.85.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

