NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

