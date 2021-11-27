NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,673.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

