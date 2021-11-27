NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 15,790 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.17 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

