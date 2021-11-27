NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

