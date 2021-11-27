NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 14,441 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $32.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.