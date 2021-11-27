NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $55.30 on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

