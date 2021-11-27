NextDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $2.97 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $207,032.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,208,526,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,168,294,382 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

