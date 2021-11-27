Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 609.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of CONXF stock remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.