NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NYSE NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

