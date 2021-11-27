Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NINOY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

