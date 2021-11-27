Nimiq Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $51.20 million and $869,370.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,238,825,900 coins and its circulating supply is 8,624,575,900 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

