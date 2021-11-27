NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.04% of NMI worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NMI by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

