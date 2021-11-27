Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY remained flat at $$19.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.