Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nomura (NYSE:NMR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMR. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nomura stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

