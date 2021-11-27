Northern Trust Corp Acquires 261,043 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Zomedica worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 447,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at $1,652,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zomedica alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.47. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.91.

Zomedica Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.