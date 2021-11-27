Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,517 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.