Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of NeuroPace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NPCE stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

