Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 60,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OYST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

