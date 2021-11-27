Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQB. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

