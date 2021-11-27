Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 817,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.