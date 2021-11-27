Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $343.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $257.86 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

