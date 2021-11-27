Northern Trust Corp Buys 29,173 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 173.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

