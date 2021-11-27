Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

PATH opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

