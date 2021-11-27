Northern Trust Corp Buys New Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Custom Truck One Source at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $14,454,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $13,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $12,894,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $8,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $7,079,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

