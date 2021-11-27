Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 765.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

