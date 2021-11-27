Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of UWM worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 324,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.03 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

