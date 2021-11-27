Northern Trust Corp Has $1.70 Million Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.59% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

