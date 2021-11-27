Northern Trust Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PubMatic worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

