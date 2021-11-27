Northern Trust Corp Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of CleanSpark worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 661,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 148,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 301,786 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

