Northern Trust Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock worth $10,776,690 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of WISH opened at $3.92 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

