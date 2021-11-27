Northern Trust Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of First Bank worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

