Northern Trust Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Eastman Kodak worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 92.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

