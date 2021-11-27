Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

