Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

VMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

