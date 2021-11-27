Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,936 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 55.3% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE DCP opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

