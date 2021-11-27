Northern Trust Corp Purchases 24,621 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Altus Midstream worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

