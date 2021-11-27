Northern Trust Corp Purchases 39,021 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of FinVolution Group worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

