Northern Trust Corp Purchases 53,592 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 306,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

HOOK stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

