Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,502 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $160.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

