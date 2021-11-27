Northern Trust Corp Purchases 65,032 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Immunic worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 42.9% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.